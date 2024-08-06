SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SEAC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.