SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $6.18. SeaChange International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEAC

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.