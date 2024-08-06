Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.4 %

SBCF stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

