Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.