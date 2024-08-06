Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 1,251,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

