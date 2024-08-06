Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 285,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,886. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,648,626.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,648,626.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the first quarter worth $543,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

