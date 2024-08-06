Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) versus Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Head to Head Review

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Serve Robotics and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A -737.38% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Serve Robotics and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics $210,000.00 2,389.99 -$24.81 million N/A N/A Wallbox $143.77 million 1.76 -$121.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Serve Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wallbox.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Serve Robotics and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Wallbox 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wallbox has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 112.59%. Given Wallbox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Wallbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wallbox beats Serve Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

