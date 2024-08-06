Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.45

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.65. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares.

Seven Generations Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

