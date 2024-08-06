Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,501.61

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,501.61 ($31.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,609 ($33.34). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,499 ($31.94), with a volume of 639,996 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.81) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,471.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,501.61. The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.90) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.95), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($267,699.68). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

