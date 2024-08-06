Sfmg LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 698.1% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 31,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,362,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $919,589,000 after purchasing an additional 199,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Melius Research increased their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

