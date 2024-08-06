Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.83.

NYSE SHAK traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 314,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

