Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 353,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

