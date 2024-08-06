Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FD Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,450.17 ($18.53) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 740 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.09 ($23.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a market capitalization of £408.51 million, a PE ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,413.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.57.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FD Technologies

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ayman Sayed bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £49,999.89 ($63,897.62). 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.