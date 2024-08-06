Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18 to $4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million to $936 million from $923 million to $936, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

SSTK traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 691,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

