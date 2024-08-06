SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
SIBN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 24,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE
In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $167,568 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on SI-BONE
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SI-BONE
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir Stock Surges After Strong Earnings: Is $30 Too Low?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- There is a Big Opportunity in Microchip Technology’s Sell-Off
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Market Shock: How Sectors Have Shaped Up During Historic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.