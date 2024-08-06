SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

SIBN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 24,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $167,568 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

