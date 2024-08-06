SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

SIBN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 85,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,751. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $636.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $167,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

