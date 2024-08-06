SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 85,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,751. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $167,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SI-BONE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.