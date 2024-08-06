Silvaco Group (SVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Silvaco Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silvaco Group Price Performance
Shares of Silvaco Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,292. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Silvaco Group
Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.
