Silvaco Group (SVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Silvaco Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,292. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

