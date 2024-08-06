Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Shares of SPG stock traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, reaching $153.72. 543,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,015. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.