Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, reaching $153.72. 543,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,015. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.