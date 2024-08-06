Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $157.50

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $157.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.43. 364,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,823. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

