Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.80. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.