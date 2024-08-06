Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $514,188.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

