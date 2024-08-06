Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,092,049. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

