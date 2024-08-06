Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 158,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,394. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

