Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.86. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZZZ

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.