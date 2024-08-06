Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

