SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Capmk downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 485,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,925. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.