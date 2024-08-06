SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.99. 980,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,125,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.