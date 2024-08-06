Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 51,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Solo Brands Company Profile

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.