Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.10

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.84. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.