Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.11. 190,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

