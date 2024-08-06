Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

