Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Sotherly Hotels has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

