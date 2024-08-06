Southern (NYSE:SO) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Financial Review

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Southern 1 6 8 0 2.47

Talen Energy currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Southern has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.89 $613.00 million N/A N/A Southern $25.25 billion 3.75 $3.98 billion $3.87 22.37

This table compares Talen Energy and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Southern 17.67% 12.95% 3.29%

Summary

Southern beats Talen Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

