Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Jared C. Green Sells 864 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

