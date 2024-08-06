Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.