Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 471,211 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,543,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 485,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 576,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,850. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

