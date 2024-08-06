SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $5,337,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,827,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $152.81.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

