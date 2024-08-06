Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £19,993.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($36.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($25,551.34).
Spectris Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,856 ($36.50) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,055.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,273.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,054.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Spectris Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,683.45%.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
