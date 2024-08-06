Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £19,993.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($36.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($25,551.34).

Spectris Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,856 ($36.50) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,055.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,273.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,054.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,683.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($44.98) to GBX 3,920 ($50.10) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($56.68) to GBX 4,190 ($53.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.68) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,132.50 ($78.37).

View Our Latest Report on Spectris

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.