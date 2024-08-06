Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider David J. B. Shearer Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,849.84).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3,730.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.63. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.52).

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

