Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.
SPRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 121,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
