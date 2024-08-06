Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPROGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

SPRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 121,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPROGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

