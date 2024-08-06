Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 142,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,523. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

