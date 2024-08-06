Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sportradar Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.