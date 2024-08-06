SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,528,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,070,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,121,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

