Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 414,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,077. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.