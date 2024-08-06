Steel Dynamics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,284 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 1,102 put options.

STLD opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,644,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

