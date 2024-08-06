Steel Dynamics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,284 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 1,102 put options.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
STLD opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,644,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.