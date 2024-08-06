Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

CRGY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 1,807,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,019. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.