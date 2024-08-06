Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Javier del Ser Perez Buys 300,000 Shares

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 300,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($53,674.12).
Javier del Ser Perez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Javier del Ser Perez acquired 125,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($20,766.77).
Steppe Cement Stock Up 8.3 %
LON:STCM opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.91. The company has a market cap of £34.38 million, a PE ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.57. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 12.02 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend
About Steppe Cement
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
