Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Javier del Ser Perez Buys 300,000 Shares

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 300,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($53,674.12).

Javier del Ser Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier del Ser Perez acquired 125,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($20,766.77).

Steppe Cement Stock Up 8.3 %

LON:STCM opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.91. The company has a market cap of £34.38 million, a PE ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.57. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 12.02 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

About Steppe Cement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 27th. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.