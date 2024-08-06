Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 354,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.