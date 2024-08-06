Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stericycle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

